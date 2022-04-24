.

By Chinedu Adonu, ENUGU

Nigerian Hunters and Forests Security Service, aka, Hunters Group of Nigeria, HGN, on Friday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure a speedy ascent of a bill seeking the Establishment of Hunters Council, 2020.

The council who made the appeal in Enugu during a rally said the bill has gone through first, second and third readings and was recently passed into law by the Senate.

Therefore embarking on a peaceful rally in appreciation to Senate for signing their bill into law on Friday in Enugu, The Hunters Group, Enugu State Chapter, sued President Buhari to make haste and assent to the bill which was sponsored by Sen. Abiodu Olujimi into law.

Addressing the rally before moving into the streets of Enugu, the Enugu State Commander, Dr. Anselem Onyibor, said that they were a paramilitary group who are out to complement the existing security agencies with a view to ridding communities of crimes and criminalities by providing Intel to them.

“We are a paramilitary group that was set up to tackle insecurity in our various communities, in our bushes and forests to make a safe haven for our people in our communities.

“We provide Intel to all the security agencies in the state – the police, Civil Defence and other security agencies. We work hand in hand with them to carry out our duties in the state. We are in all the 36 States and the FCT, Abuja,” he explained.

Explaining why they embarked on the rally, Commander Onyibor said.

“We are here today for a rally to appreciate the 9th Assembly, the Senate for passing our bill into law and we are also here to solicit the attention of President Mohammadu Buhari, for him to sign our bill into law so that we can complement the existing security structure in the country,” he said.

Onyibor noted that when the bill must have been signed into law and gazetted, “we shall be equipped like other security agencies.”

The rally took off from Okpara Square through other major avenues in the state capital.