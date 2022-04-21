By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A group, City Gate Elders of Nigeria on Thursday recommended a return to parliamentary democracy to check the multiplicity of agitations across the country just as he carpeted the association of retired Generals from the Nigerian military who he accused of not being able to guide their associate, President Muhammadu Buhari who he said has not been able to steady the Nigerian ship.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the chairman of the group, Dr. Dele Oluwatade, a medical doctor, suggested the splitting of the country into an eight region structure with President Muhammadu Buhari transmuting to Prime Minister, while most of those angling to become president of Nigeria could become premiers of the regions and in that situation, they would all become contributors to the development of the country through their regions. He said this would save the country from imminent “Pentecost of violence”.

He said going by the United States of America’s presidential system which Nigeria copied, Nigeria ought not to have more than 12 states and he named the group’s proposed eight region structures to be North West, North East, Midwest, South West, South East, South-South East, Middle Belt East, and West regions.

He said “A massive borrowing nation is warming up for awareness on Presidential style of campaigns and elections, meanwhile, youths are out of school due to ASUU strike and JAMB is conducting another exam to admit another set of youth into a locked system, and the government is sourcing four trillion to fund fuel subsidy, this is functional confusion per excellence.

“I wish to restate my views that PMB should transmute to a prime minister with immediate effect; constitute a Parliamentary government Committee. Create an 8-parliamentary regional government.

“I know the President will redeem his public image by restructuring Nigeria and thereby kill many birds with this one wise political stone”, Oluwatade added.