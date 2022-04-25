LAGOS—A 132-page photobook titled: ‘Stories of Impact: Real Women, Real Lives, Real Growth’, will be formally launched on Thursday at the Grooming Centre Multipurpose Hall, Ejigbo in Lagos.The photobook highlights and celebrates the resilience, grit and courage of 30 women and their life-changing journey with Grooming Centre.

Expected to commence at 9 am, the event will feature a review of the book by Yale University Fellow and Founder of the School Politics, Policy and Governance, Dr. Oby Ezekwezili.

A member of the Governing Council of the centre and Chairperson of the Stories of Impact Committee, Ms Ier Jonathan-Ichaver, said that they were all excited at the launch of the book.

Jonathan-Ichaver said: “Grooming is impacting well over 700,000 families across Nigeria through its microfinance programme. This is really what NGOs are about. This is what entities like Grooming Centre are about.

“Starting from Ejigbo in one small room and growing to what they have become today within 15 years is amazing. But more amazing is the way they have touched the lives of different market women, traders, artisans, small businesses and all kinds with some starting as low as with N15,000 in the past.

“We are very excited that getting to hear the stories of just a tiny percentage of these amazing women and their families, their journey, and their grit and their sheer determination to survive despite the odds; not just survive but provide for their households and to work within their family businesses, to make sure they cater for and get a better life for their children. So, it’s an amazing thing. We are very excited, and we look forward to telling more of their stories.”