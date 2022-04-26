Greece govt makes payment to motorists to help with high fuel price

Greek motorists earning 30,000 euros (32,000 dollars) or less are to receive a payout to help them cope with increased fuel prices, the government announced in Athens on Tuesday.

The one-off subsidy of between 30 euros and 50 euros will be made during the coming days to drivers of cars and motorcycles.

The Athens financial press estimated that some 3.2 million people would benefit, with the subsidy being transferred to a bank account or uploaded onto a smartphone.

Drivers would be required to apply online for the payout.

With the requirement that they have paid their road tax and that their vehicles are insured and officially registered.

The initial payment referred to the months of April, May and June this year.

The government is to investigate whether additional fuel payouts would be made later in the year, should prices remain high.

The Transport Ministry spokesperson told state radio.

DPA

Vanguard News Nigeria