Generally it is rarely accepted by the common people of our society that nothing is impossible in the World.

This is experienced specially amongst those people who get rarely any great success after struggling longer time in their life. But, a man of Nigeria, UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu , who is now worldwide famous for his notable creative activities and great achievements, has really proved the hyperbolic phrase that nothing is impossible in this World.

Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu is a dynamic man of creative mind with positive thinking. It is notable that in early age of his career Prof Aremu received not only multiple post – Doctorate Degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc) degrees in Computer Science and Information Technology from worldwide accredited American Universities: West Coast International University of Sciences Technology Management and Arts Formerly Known as West Coast University United States of America and…. but he also succeeded to achieve senior positions in diversified Global Organizations. In continuation to above, it is notable here that for last many years Prof Aremu is working as Vice – Chancellor of Crown University International Inc USA and Santa Cruz Province in Argentina official partners constituent campuses at government regulated universities in Africa Asia and associates world wide Pro – Chancellor of West Coast International University of Science Technology Management and Arts, United States of America; and Pro – Chancellor of Da Vinci University. USA and others as well

He holds also the executive position of World Grand President of the International Chartered World Learned Society of the World, a US based organization with its worldwide offices in Asia, Europe, Australia, Africa and Oceania, Chartered World Order of the Knights of Justice of Peace (a world wide organization)

Africa Information Technology Consultancy Regd, Africa International Institute for Professional Training and Research Chartered World Institute of Encyclopedia of Books and others world wide

Apart from that H E UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu has been produced graduates from under graduate to post graduate up to post Doctorate Degree students through out the world in which some of them have been working as a principal officers in global higher institutions and organizations world wide..

Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu is the nephew to Late Dr Hon Justice Lateef Oladepo Aremu and Late Otunba Lawyer Abdul Ganiyu Adebayo Arẹmu of Olokoobi compound, Ancient City of Iwo, Osun State Nigeria,West Africa

He is also a very practical Muslim but is very liberal to everyone especially non Muslim as a man of global peace

According to him he belongs to all Muslim sects and his motto is Love for all hatred for non as always welcome every religion and every tribe throughout world

H E UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu also have International Foundation that it’s properly registrated in United States of America as Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu Int’l Foundation Inc and associates world wide where he utilized it to help some people with reasonable percentage scholarship from under graduate to post graduate and up to post Doctorate Degree program apart from this health sector and others global programs in collaboration with various organizations world wide

Likewise his multiple higher Doctorate degrees and multiple executive designations Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu is recipient of number of prestigious global awards including UNESCO science prize, and he holds citizenship of several countries in Asian, American, European and Australian Continents. Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu succeeded to gat all these so great global achievements because of his creative thinking hard working and worldwide community services besides academic development.

For his community services Prof Aremu is actively involved for pollution control, scientific and academic development, Social awareness and humanity related policies.

Many people of his associates and academic fellows astound the World feel proud for his innovative approach and great success. One of top Indian distinguished Professor Dr. Vishwa Nath Maurya, who is working as Executive Dean and Director, Faculty of Science and Technology, Academics, Research and Development of Crown University International Inc. USA, and Santa Cruz Province in Argentina official partners constituent campuses in Africa Asia and associates world wide has congratulated to UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu for his several global achievements with passing remarks that Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu is one of the rarest academician who could succeeded to get so greatest achievements in his professional life that nobody can easily believe.

As a colleague Prof. V N Maurya expressed his surprising views that recently UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu has successfully got citizenship of various countries of Asian, American, Australian and European Continents. He further stressed that nobody can believe about achievments of Prof.Sir Bashiru Aremu in an easy way because he has really demonstrated wonderful and rarest example of successful life in all aspects.