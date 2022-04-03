By Precious Chukwudi

Beninise singer and songwriter, Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ has won in the Best Global Music album category at the 2022 Grammys awards.

This win is the Beninese singer’s fifth of her career. She was nominated alongside Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Made Kuti.

During her speech, Angelique, who has won the Grammy four times, said it is a big win for Africa.

But Nigerians are not taking it lightly, as they feel no one else can win in a category Angelique Kidjo is nominated.

Here are some of the reactions: