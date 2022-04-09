By Sylvester Kwentua

The 2022 edition of the Grammy Academy award, held last Sunday in the United States of America.

The awards, which had as much as five Nigerian artists nominated in various categories, didn’t favour Nigerian artists, as none of Wizkid, Tems, Femi Kuti, Made Kuti and Burna Boy, carted away any award on the night. As expected, the inability of any Nigerian artist to clinch an award, has left many Nigerian entertainment fans disappointed and unhappy.

The week after the Grammy awards has been a busy one for Nigerian entertainment fans, so to speak, as they virtually turned social media upside down. In this piece, Vanguard Entertainment takes a look back at how Nigerian fans handled the outcome of the Grammy awards, especially Wizkid’s fans.

Wizkid Fc feel Grammy robbed Starboy; attacks Angelique Kidjo

Wizkid Fc, an acronym for Wizkid Fan club, a gathering of lovers of Wizkid and his songs, took to social media to vent their anger on the organizers of the Grammy awards and a Grammy winner, Angélique Kidjo.

Wizkid, who lost in two categories, was adjudged by his fans, to have been robbed by the Grammys, to favour Beninese, Angelique Kidjo.

‘Essence’, Wizkid’s hit single, lost the Global Music Performance award to Arooj Aftab whilst his ‘Made in Lagos’ album lost to Angélique Kidjo, in the best Global Music Album.

In what appears to be a very petty behaviour, Wizkid’s fans expressed disappointment after the Afro beat star failed to win both of his nominations at the 2022 Grammy Awards, throwing shades at Angelique Kidjo, in the process.

Here are some of what Wizkid Fc members wrote regarding the awards, on various social media pages.

“You got Wizkid robbed,” @luisogemi wrote.

“No hate, but I want to know how you deserve the award because honestly, you don’t deserve it. Your album wasn’t good and nobody knows about your album. In general, me and you know Wizkid deserve it not you. @IcetheDJ said.

“You should let younger ones also make history, what did you even sing, I didn’t hear it on the radio, I didn’t hear it anywhere. Wizkid’s song is all over the world and he got nothing for it,” @leehoonstro5353 posted.

“Rubbish, Wizkid deserve the award not you cause na rubbish you dey sing up and down.” @_otos_world wrote.

“Wizkid deserves the award!!!” @Chioma_Jay said.

Angelique Kidjo keeps mum, disables comment sections

Despite all the abuses and insults that veteran African singer, Angelique Kidjo got from Wizkid’s fans over her Grammy victory, she kept her cool and never dragged anyone on social media. She however disabled her comments sections on her social media pages, as the insults kept rolling in, without regards to her mental state.

Wizkid congratulates Angelique Kidjo, despite trolls from fans

Despite all the tantrums thrown at Kidjo by Wizkid fc members, Starboy took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to congratulate Kidjo and another artist for shining the light on Africa through their music and achievements..

His post read, “Love to my brother, a true king @realblackcoffee and Queen @angeliquekidjo for the wins and for consistently shining light to the continent. African music is rising.” Angelique Kidjo also reposted Wizkid’s congratulatory message on Instagram.

Fans want Grammy to stop nominating Femi Kuti

Femi Kuti, who was nominated in two categories in the 64th annual Grammy Awards , lost out totally. Before Sunday’s nominations, Femi Kuti had been nominated four times in the past. This year’s Grammy loss means Femi Kuti has been nominated six times without winning one. This fact has not gone down well with Nigerian music fans, as most of them want the Grammy Academy to stop nominating Femi Kuti, if he was not going to win an award. Here is what the fans said.

@BigDera : “Bruhh The Grammys has been nominating Femi Kuti since 2003, them just Dey whine the man”

@Yemihaza: “They’ve been nominating Femi kuti for Grammy since 2003 yet he hasn’t won one… I for don ban them from nominating me.”

@Omojuwa: “There is absolutely no reason why Femi Kuti shouldn’t have at least two Grammies by now. The Grammys are shortsighted. They can’t see beyond what they already see.”

@ISlimFit: “I hate to see the Grammy using Femi Kuti for PR by nominating him year in year out and still not winning.”