Grace Alele-williams

By Patricia Dede-Arawore

The Utukpa Iwere – The Light of Warri kingdom; ‘Iron Lady’ with a Heart of Gold

IT is hard to react to the disheartening news of the demise of someone so close? A relation – and indeed a mother figure – with whom I have maintained close bonds for over 25 years.

Her death is even more painful when many of us were looking forward to being part of her 90th birthday celebration – having turned 89 on December 16, 2021. A gentle lady, purposeful, highly disciplined yet very passionate.

Professor Mrs. Grace Alele-Williams made tremendous impact all through her adult life; in her full-time career and in blissful retirement. Though her resume is public knowledge, some highlights will bear repetition: First Nigerian woman to earn a Ph.D., first Professor of Mathematics Education in sub-Saharan Africa and the first Woman University Vice-Chancellor in sub-Saharan Africa.

In both capacities, Alele Williams pulled down iron bars (hardly the same as breaking fragile glass ceilings as we now know it) and she also stimulated interest in Mathematics as a subject, as well as other core science subjects among females in Africa.

Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic, OFR; recipient of The Queen Amina Foundation Merit Award for Unparalleled Pace-Setting Achievements in Education and Excelling in the face of immense odds; First African Vice-President (African Region), World Organisation for Early Childhood Education [OMEP International]; Vice-President [African Region], Third World Organisation for Women in Science; Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Education; Fellow, Mathematics Association of Nigeria; Elected into Pi Lamda Theta, National Honour for Women Scholars in Education USA [1958] and Kappa Delta Pi, National Honour Society for Scholars in Education, USA [1960].

As Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Grace Alele-Williams did not only lead her team to elevate the status of the institution as an Ivory Tower – in academia and administration – but took on unwholesome practices among some staff and students alike head-long.

In particular, she literally eradicated cultism at the University, which remains a reference point in the perennial campaign against this deadly menace on campuses across the country. Beyond these legacies, Professor Alele Williams played critical roles in the growth and development of Hallmarks of Labour Foundation, HLF.

A member of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees right from its inception more than two decades ago, her intellectual and practicable contributions to our projects and programmes went a long way to ensure the sustainability and continued relevance of the organisation till the present.

Even as I write this tribute, the reality of her death leaves a great void in me. I recall my unceasing calls and her gentle reassuring voice at the other end of the line at all times. Her valuable advice and words of encouragement will forever be cherished and never forgotten.

Dear Lord! Strengthen me! Except she was indisposed, she was never absent at any of the Foundation’s events. On the home front, she was firmly established as a matriarch of immeasurable value; a wife, mother, aunt and confidant.

At 89, Professor Grace Alele-Williams lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by women and men alike. As she aged gracefully, she maintained her commanding presence and quiet dignity as a positive influence for human progress.

She will be sorely missed by all those who interacted and were familiar with her. For us at the Hallmarks of Labour Foundation, she was a mentor, mother, role model, and community developer with a heart of gold. It is rather disconcerting to realize she would be absent at our Board of Trustees Meetings and the Foundation’s events.

Though it is an expression of human sentiment to mourn the death of one so dear to us, we are however, comforted by the fact that as Christians we are enjoined to submit to the Will of Almighty God at all times.

We pray that the Almighty God accept her soul in His Kingdom. Amen. The Utukpa Iwere -The Light of Warri kingdom, Oluebeje – A lady of Candour and Beauty. Rest in perfect peace our beloved Mama.