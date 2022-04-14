By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

THE Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Kaduna State has said that it is a complete disservice for government to abandon citizens in pain without showing genuine concern. Chairman, CAN, Kaduna State, Rev John Joseph Hayab, said in a statement that Jesus in the last days and hours of his agony made many spiritual revelations about life and how to address human, spiritual and physical needs. He said: “Jesus on the cross shared in human pains by saying ‘I am thirsty’. Indeed, Nigerians, nowadays, can say, like Jesus on the cross of cavalry, that they are thirsty.

“They are thirsty due to poor economy, thirsty due to bad governance, and thirsty because of insecurity. All the thirst experiences could lead to misery. Accordingly, celebrating Jesus’ victory at Easter with a dry throat, dry stomach and dry lifestyle is because of the failure of the successive administrations as well as the existing one.

“So, what is basic is that government needs to provide cold water to quench the thirst of Nigerians. People have been crying out loud, like Jesus on the cross, that they were thirsty, but, sadly, the leaders do not appear to care. However, there is a lesson that I wish Nigerian leaders could learn from the soldiers that policed Jesus on the cross. When the Lord cried out of thirst, they provided vinegar for succor. Therefore, it is a complete disservice for the government to abandon citizens in pain without showing genuine concern. Hence, CAN appeals to the Nigerian governments, at the local, state and federal levels, to take concrete steps toward providing palliatives that could quench the thirst of Nigerians.”

“The citizens, on their part, should similarly be one another’s keepers by contributing meaningfully to national growth and to quench the thirst of their neighbors, friends and the less privileged near them.

“May Jesus through his resurrection power quench the thirst of all humankind this Easter and after. Happy Easter”.