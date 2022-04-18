By Victoria Ojeme, and Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

The Executive Director of Corruption Observatory, Ovie Richard, weekend advised the Federal Government, FG, to put in place protection laws to protect whistleblowers, in a bid to fight corruption.

He stated this, in Abuja, during a colloquium organised by a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Corruption Observatory, CO, aimed at finding a common definition of corruption for Nigeria and to mark his 60th birthday.

Richard, while stating that corruption in Nigeria was endemic and can not be wholly eradicated at all levels, said that finding a common definition of what corruption is all about could be the first step at combating it.

He said: “We need to subscribe to international standards. Standards about whistleblowing. Imagine a country of close to 200 million people. With this kind of corruption being endemic, we don’t have a whistleblower protection law in place. So, if you blow the whistle, the whistle can actually blow you out.

“This government came and were all happy but after a few months, you know you can see where we are at the moment but there are a number of things that should be done.

“One thing I would advise the government to do is to put in place a Whistleblower Protection Act so that people are free to raise concerns and express themselves around, report when they want to report without fear of being victimised.

“You will remember that when Buhari was military head of state, there’s this programme called war against discipline. Now, that programme went round the nook and cranny of the country. Even a primary school child would not just come out and begin to urinate outside. Alright, but now we have a higher, much more bloated economy and all of that, and expectedly we should have had something much more versatile and effective than the military era. But that’s not the case right now”, he said.

MEANWHILE, Director management system certification of Standard Organisation of Nigeria, Engr Felix Nyado, pointed out three standards which he claimed, if practiced, would help to fight corruption.

He said: “This system should go through an audit whereby the organisation will put in place control measures to prevent corruption from occurring and these corruption practices are audited at least once a year.

“The second one is the whistleblowing management system standards that have equally been introduced into the country, that is that whatever the National Assembly is doing, there should be a system in place to protect whoever is giving this information. These standards this protection Act complaints take us to how to manage whistleblowers.

“Then the third standard that has been approved is the governance and organisation. You can see that in Nigeria, our governance systems are faulty. If we address or we use the standards into our system, the issue of governance of an organisation will be properly entrenched. There are a lot of control mechanisms that are put in place by that standard to ensure that whatever the organisation is going to deliver, your organisation will be able to deliver his mandate.

“So these three standards that have been adopted in the country are available for organisations to use and we can assure the country that if they are implemented as stated in those documents, corruption will be reduced to the barest minimum.”