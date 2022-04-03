.

. Vows to restore the dignity of civil service if voted into power

By Steve Oko

Former Commissioner for Commerce, Abia State, Mr Sampson Orji, has said that Government does not need to engage any task force or touts to coerce citizens to pay tax if it is proved responsible in resource management.

Orji who stated this while addressing newsmen in Umuahia after declaring his interest to run for the 2023 governorship race, explained that citizens would willingly pay taxes and other financial obligations if they see evidence of accountability and fiscal responsibility on the part of the Government.

Harping on the need for Government to win the confidence of the people through transparency and openness, the Abam, an Arochukwu-born business guru, promised to demystify the office of the Governor if voted into power.

He said he would mandate the Ministry of Finance to publish quarterly revenue and allocations coming to the state and how they are spent.

The former Commissioner also promised to clear the unnecessary ‘roadblocks’ hindering the grass-root from accessing their Governor, saying he will regularly hold town hall meetings in every Council to feel the pulse of the people.

Orji who is seeking the ticket of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also promised to establish Elders Council comprising elder statesmen to tap from their wisdom and experiences.

He also vowed to reform the civil service to restore the dignity of civil servants through a reward and sanction system.

Orji regretted the low value of civil servants and promised to make the service enviable and highly productive again.

The former Commissioner who said he had zero tolerance for corruption assured that Abia would witness infrastructural transformation under his watch through Built and Transfer (BaT), or Private Public Partnership ( PPA) arrangement.

” I will build a quarterly public accountability forum. I won’t take a dime from public funds and won’t tolerate any form of corruption”, Orji vowed.

He also promised to create opportunities for wealthy Abians to invest in the state, saying he would restore public confidence in Government.

Orji who said he was in the race to win but not at all cost, noted that the only way the PDP could wriggle out of the controversy over ‘strange zoning’ was to conduct ” free, fair and credible primaries”.

Responding, the Chairman of PDP, Dr. Asiforo Okere, promised that the party would give a level playground to all aspirants.