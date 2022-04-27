…Donates Cash, Directs SEMA To Provide Relief Materials To Grieving Families

…Calls For Calm Among Residents

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya was earlier today at Tunfure quarters in the metropolis where he commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones as a result of electrocution.

At the residence of one of the deceased, Mr Andrew Abu Yaro, the Governor said he received the news of the unfortunate incident with great shock and sadness.

He therefore consoled the parents and the immediate family of the deceased to take the incident as an act of God.

” On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I extend our sincere commiserations with all those who have lost loved ones; we would ensure that there is no repeat of this kind of unfortunate incident in the state.”

“At the level of Government, I assure you that we shall take adequate measures to prevent such from happening and we shall equally seek justice for the the victims”.

Responding on behalf of the family, the elder brother of the deceased, DSP Yusuf Abu expressed gratitude to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the prompt visit and the cash donation.

He however pleaded with the Governor to prevail on the Jos Electricity Distribution Company JEDC to improve on their services in order to prevent future occurrence.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya was also at the residence of Mr. Patrick Okeke who lost his wife and daughter to the incident.

The Governor who described Mr. Patrick Okeke as a long time acquaintance, encouraged his family to take solace in the fact every mortal must taste death in whatever way God wills.

At the home of Pastor Solomon Ayanwale who lost valuables as a result of surge in electric current, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya enjoined the family to see the incident as an act of God.

Responding, Pastor Solomon Ayanwale thanked Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for displaying leadership at a time when his followers are in need of one.

In an interview with newsmen, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya maintained that his administration will work with relevant agencies to ensure that such incidents never repeat reoccur.

The Governor appealed to the residents of Tunfure to remain calm as Government will ensures that justice is done for both the injured and the dead.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Siddi Buba, House Majority leader, Yerima Gaule, Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Chief of staff Government House Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Commissioners and other top Government functionaries.