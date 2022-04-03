Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, a 28-year-old House of Representatives aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ilesanmi Ade-Ademola has revealed that victory of the candidate of the party, Biodun Oyebanji at the poll would sustain the waves of development being witnessed across 16 local government areas of the state.

The young aspirant, who spoke during a rally he organised to drum support for the governorship candidate in Aramoko-Ekiti, Ekiti west local government area, at the weekend, noted that the continuity of the APC government would be beneficial to the people especially in the area of socio-economic development.

Ilesanmi,who declared his intention to contest for the Efon/Ijero/Ekiti West federal constituency seat during the rally, explained that the party’s candidate has the capacity and the experience to build on the gains recorded by the administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi across all sectors in the interest of the people.

While calling on the electorate to be ready to vote for the APC in the June 18 poll, advised them to collect their permanent voters card (PVCs) through which they would be able to participate in the election and demonstrate their huge support for the ruling party.

He said: “What we are doing today is to galvanize support for our governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji. We want sustainable industries not the ones that will last for few years. It is going to be continuity of APC government in Ekiti, so that we can have more of the good things we are witnessing now.

“Our youths need massive employment and we can only get this done through industries whether private or public. We believe in the capacity of Oyebanji to sustain the gains we have now and build on it in the interest of Ekiti people.”

On his aspiration to represent his people at the green chamber, the aspirant popularly called brainbox said the continued calls by residents and stakeholders on him in the constituency necessitated his resolve to throw his hat into the ring.

He expressed optimism in picking the APC ticket for the house of representatives seat following his years of selfless service to the people, which he said would help to sway the votes in his favour during the primaries of the party later in May this year.

He said: “One thing I believe is the more the merrier and even though we are ten aspirants, I will be victorious in the primary because over the years, I have been a grassroots person, working for the people.

“Initially, I don’t want to contest, but my people want me to represent them at the federal house of representatives. My people have been saying that I have been doing a lot for them, and at a point they made me the ‘wanted child’ for the seat. I so much believe in them and regardless of the mode of primary, my people will vote for me to pick the ticket of APC. The fact remains that we are set for this project.”

Ilesanmi urged youths to eshew violence before, during and after the poll and focused on how best to involve in governance and be part of the decision making in the nation’s political system.