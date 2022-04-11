Commends NALDA’s effort to up-scale wheat production in Gombe

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

With State Governments delving into agribusiness to boost food production and generate jobs for their youths, the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa, Monday, assured the National Agricultural Lands Development Authority, NALDA, of commitment on its partnership to boost wheat production in the State.

Inuwa stated this while answering questions from journalists after he paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary and Chef Executive Officer, CEO, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, at the headquarters of the agency in Abuja.

He said the partnership between Gombe State Government and NALDA in the area of wheat production will go a long way to encourage its cultivation in the State, especially now that the Russia-Ukraine war rages on.

The Governor who was elated with the dry season harvest of wheat in the State described the harvest as fabulous.

He said: “With what we did and with the raging war in Ukraine and Russia, where we import all our wheat and use in our daily lives; the efforts of NALDA towards making us sufficient in wheat production is very fundamental and the people of Gombe have already embraced and aligned.

“You saw the output, you saw that we cultivated 200 hectares this year and the result was so fabulous and we are going to continue with that and that is why I came to NALDA to see that we expand on that relationship for the betterment of our people and the country at large.”

However, he (Inuwa) assured that his administration will continue to provide the enabling environment for wheat farmers in the State to sustain the tempo on production as they will be supported with relevant farm inputs and market to sell their commodity.

He also called on people of the State and investors to take advantage of the present demand of the commodity as big time producers, Russia and Ukraine are engulfed by their war.

He also pointed that there are lot of economic benefits attached to wheat cultivation, and his administration will continue to encourage its production with all necessary support.

The Governor maintained that his administration will equally enhance the agricultural value chain of wheat through its production, marketing and distribution.

