Late Osinachi

By Joy Mazoje

Renowned Nigerian musician, Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu has been confirmed dead.

The Ekwueme singer was confirmed dead today, as it was gathered that she has been on life support for the past two months.

Sister Sinach who is known with her angelic voice is generally known for the track, Ekwueme, and afterwards the sad news of her demise has gone viral, many people have reacted to it.

Right through her career as a gospel singer, she has featured in some popular gospel songs like “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja), “Ekwueme” by Prospa Ochimana, and “You no dey use me play” by Emma.