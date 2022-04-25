By Chionma Obinna

As the world marks this year’s World Malaria Day today, Godrej Nigeria, makers of GoodKnight Power Shots Insecticide is partnering with the Federal Ministry of Health through the National Malaria Elimination Program (NMEP) Abuja, to intensify efforts geared towards the elimination of malaria in Nigeria by donating 10,000 Goodknight power shots to the Ministry.

Through research, Godrej developed the Goodknight Power Shots for Nigerians and it has made a significant impact in the country in the last two years.

The malaria elimination efforts with the Federal government, according to the organisation, will be through community engagement, continued investment to dial-up awareness on Malaria prevention methods, and sustained collaboration with stakeholders.

The Company made the donation of 10, 0000 units of GoodKnight Power Shots to the Federal government when it paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, in Abuja as part of its activity to commemorate the 2022 World Malaria Day.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, Mamora noted that malaria has killed and continues to kill more people in Africa than HIV and COVID.

He further stated that the greatest asset that any individual has is his health, reiterating the need to focus more attention on common issues like malaria.

He also applauded Godrej Nigeria for the partnership.

Earlier, the Goodknight team explained that Goodknight remains committed to its essence to preserve precious family moments.

“There are very startling statistics about malaria in Nigeria. For example, according to the World Health Organisation, WHO, 60 per cent of people who visit the hospitals are diagnosed with malaria. Even more startling is the fact that; 57 per cent of malaria deaths happen in children under 5 years old”.

GoodKnight brand is poised to continually drive innovation towards its Anti-malaria quest while working hand in hand with the Ministry of Health and other relevant bodies through consumer education and engagement.

“This donation is a start; we look forward to moving from CSR to partnering with the federal government. to create shared value to the end of eliminating Malaria from Nigeria “.