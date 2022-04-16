By Moses Nosike

Premium lager beer, Goldberg is set to deliver premium enjoyment to the residents of Warri this Easter, April 17th, 2022 with its Takeover Party set to hold at Shoprite, Efurun Roundabout, Warri, Delta State.

The event serves as a platform to celebrate indigenous traditional music and musical instruments, redefined through modernity as well as the hardworking people of Warri while being entertained by the rhythm of enjoyment provided by their favourite Goldberg Premium Lager Beer.

Partygoers are sure to enjoy a fusion of traditional and modern expressions of music by Karkarkey the Ayanwale of Goldberg, DJ Dabila, Alternate Sound live band, and Warri-born singer-songwriter and rapper, Erigga. The show will also see two of Warri’s disc jockeys, DJ Clovis and Cool DJ Nice, battle it out for a chance to be crowned DJ king by the brand.

You would not want to miss out on this event. Bring your friends and get ready to partake of the premium enjoyment that Goldberg delivers and you could win exciting prizes at the event.

The Goldberg Takeover Party Warri is the second edition of series of takeover parties that will be held across different cities in Nigeria this year 2022. Ibadan had hosted the first edition of this year’s parties in the month of March.