From Right: The newly elected Chairman of Borno Correspondents’ Chapel, NUJ, Mr Inusa Ndahi Marama and the General Officer Commanding 7 Div, Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Waidi Shaibu during a courtesy call to the GOC at his office in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State yesterday.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Waidi Shaibu yesterday played host to the newly elected Executive Council Members (EXCO) of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno State Chapter.

In his comments, the Chairman of the Chapel, Mr Inusa Ndahi, disclosed that the visit was informed by the need to introduce the elected EXCO to the GOC and seek continuous understanding and cooperation with the Division.

The Chapel also pledged their determination and readiness to continue to support the military by intensifying their psychological effort of media reportage of news content geared towards winning the hearts and minds of the general public.

Ndahi said, the ongoing fight against remnants of Boko Haram by troops and the media is highly commendable, therefore synergy or collaboration between the military, security agencies and the media is sacrosanct.

He appreciated the doggedness and sacrifices displayed by the GOC, his officers and men which have led to the massive surrendering of terrorists after laying down their arms in recent times.

The Chairman also solicited for more communication channels to be established between the Division and the working Journalists in the state.

He said, without proper communication channels, the general public will be starved of success stories made by troops on the frontline.

Ndahi pledged that the media would continue to do its best by supporting the military and other security agencies to end the over a decade of atrocities posed by insurgents in the North East.

While delivering his remarks, Gen Shaibu described the media as a critical stakeholder in promoting peace and unity.

He, therefore, urged the Chapel to portray military operations in a positive light and educate the public on the best social behaviour during conflicts.

Having congratulated the newly appointed EXCO, Major General Shaibu further charged them to encourage the public to share relevant intelligence information with security agencies in order to aid the ongoing operations.

He added that troops have maintained their overwhelming strength in defeating remnants of insurgents in some parts of Sambisa forest, Timbuktu and other shores of the Lake Chad Basin.

Shaibu however called on the media to educate the general public on their movement and how they go about their normal activities, as according to him, there are still some pockets of Improvised Explosives Devices, IEDs hitherto planted randomly by terrorists at some strategic locations communities in the Theatre, even as he added, the military continues with its clearance operations to make roads and farmlands accessible to the people.

Present during the visit were the Chief of Staff Headquarters 7 Division Brigadier General SY Yakasai, Formation and Unit Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, the EXCO members and other senior officers of the Division.

Vanguard News Nigeria