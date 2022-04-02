...Says private sector, govt need understanding

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A public relations and integrated communications consulting firm, Chain Reactions Africa, has launched a news platform, “Goodnews Nigeria,” saying the platform was positioned to promote positive stories about Nigeria in particular and Africa at large to the world.

Managing Director of Chain Reactions Africa, Israel Opayemi, disclosed this in Lagos during the official launch of the platform and commemoration of the 15th anniversary of the firm tagged: “Ara Unstripped.”

According to him, the digital platform will move away from the negativity being portrayed about the country and shed more lights on the good things that are happening in all sectors of the nation. He added that the platform had no input from the government being a commitment by the company to amplify important and developmental stories that were hidden from the public glare.

The Chain Reactions Africa boss stressed that the firm has introduced innovations that would help governments and businesses chart a new course in communicating and engaging the society, even as he maintained that culture and trends were very powerful and, therefore, the need to have an organisation helping brands, businesses and government to understand evolving cultures and what needed to be done.

“Everything you see in the society, whether it is people disobeying the traffic laws or people buying a particular product, it is all a product of culture or emerging trend.

“By this inauguration, we have rededicated ourselves to what we do best which is helping private sector organisations and government interpret trends and culture.

“Culture and trends are very powerful and we need to have an organisation helping brands, businesses and government to understand evolving cultures and say this is what we need to do.

“We have become a culture transformation organisation. If you want to change culture, then you need to start talking to us,” he said.

Opayemi stressed that the predictive tool called ‘the prophet,’ which the company also unveiled would help predict how Nigerians would vote in 2023.

“Today, we also unveiled a predictive tool called ‘the prophet.’ What does it do? The prophet helps you to make sense of the past, understand the present and predict the future. This is one of the things we will be helping brands to do. With this, we can predict how Nigerians will vote in 2023,” Opayemi said.

“The Goodnews Nigeria is a gift from Chain Reactions to Nigerians. What we have done is that we have given our people the platform that will tell the Nigerian and African stories, away from any negativity out there.

“When you go to Goodnews Nigeria, you will never find a single negative story about Nigeria. It will be about positive stories about the progress we are making, in investments, infrastructure, the inflow of foreign direct investment, technological innovation happening in Nigeria and things that Nigerians are doing in entertainment and sports.

“It has no input from the government. This is just a commitment from us. This is what we want to give back to our country on our 15th anniversary as a business,” Opayemi stated.