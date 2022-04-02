Regional Operations & Service Supervisor (ROSS) – South-West 2, Fidelity Bank Plc, Ayoola Alabi (3rd from Right) presenting a gift to the Proprietor, Bestline Distinct College, Ado-Ekiti, Pastor Omodara David (3rd from left) and his Wife, Margaret Omodara as Programs Officer, Junior Achievement Nigeria, Chiamaka Nwokenna (1st left); Team Lead, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Fidelity Bank Plc, Victoria Abuka (2nd left); Branch Leader, Ado-Ekiti Branch, Fidelity Bank Plc, Ikeolu B. Akinropo (2nd right) and the School Principal, Mrs. Igwe Chioma Nkechiyere look on during a training workshop for students of Bestline Distinct College to commemorate Global Money Week 2022 in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State recently.

By Moses Nosike

Fidelity Bank Plc has tutored 4,000 students in 36 schools across Nigeria on the value of managing financial resources effectively in order to improve their economic well-being. This initiative, organized in collaboration with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), is part of the activities celebrating the Central Bank’s (CBN) annual Global Money Week (GMW), which promotes financial literacy on a global and local scale.

The theme of this year’s GMW, “Build your future, be smart about money,” emphasizes the importance of ensuring that young people are financially conscious from an early age. It also aims to ensure that they gradually acquire the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and behaviors required to make sound financial decisions, achieve financial well-being, and develop financial resilience.

Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, kicked off the seven-day celebration on March 24, 2022 by speaking about money matters at Bestline Distinct College in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. Staff of the bank would also teach in select schools across the country during the celebrations.

Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe, who was represented by Mr. Ayoola Alabi, Regional Operations & Service Supervisor (ROSS) for South-West 2, Fidelity Bank Plc, pointed out that the financial institution would not relent in its efforts to actualise the federal government’s financial inclusion objectives by enabling more young Nigerians, particularly those in underserved communities, to participate in the formal banking system.

“Our children are the future and sharing such information with these young ones will help them develop into better adults. It will give them the ability to plan for their financial independence. For us as a bank, education and youth empowerment are major pillars of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy. We are always searching for opportunity to give back to communities where we operate”, said Alabi.

While reiterating the bank’s unwavering commitment to educating Nigerian children on money matters, Alabi stated that financial literacy among Nigerians, particularly the youth, would promote economic growth and development. Students who paid close attention to the lecture were then tested orally and subsequently asked questions to gain a better understanding of various financial topics.

Pastor Omodara David, Proprietor of Best Distinct College, stated that the program would broaden the minds of both students and teachers for the future. “The knowledge gained here will make them successful in the future. What I have learnt has opened my eyes. Immediately after the program, I will open accounts in the bank and allow Fidelity to manage the school’s account”, said David.

Speaking in the same vein, the senior prefect of Best Distinct College, John Chinmaya, who thanked the bank for the gesture, stated that the program will teach students how to save, budget, and bank properly to save for the future, as well as assist them financially and academically. “We are going to tell our parents about the things we learnt here today and it will surely be beneficial to them”, he explained.

On her part, Victoria Abuka, Team Lead, CSR, Fidelity Bank Plc, emphasized the importance of financial literacy, stating that children need financial education to bring about economic change in the country and around the world. “If you have financial awareness, you will be able to manage money, know about money, invest, and become self-sufficient, as well as contribute to the economic development of the country.”

Fidelity Bank concluded the event by presenting corporate gifts to the school’s administrators.