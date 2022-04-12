District Governor of the Rotary International, District 9141, Andy Uwejeyan unveiling the water facility.

In its commitment to promoting the girl child’s access to education and sound health, the Rotary Club of Sapele Gateway has delivered water supply and toilet facility for Chude Girls’ Model School, Sapele, Delta State.

President of the Club, Happy Tosan-Mene during commissioning of the project said Rotary believes empowering girls and young women with greater access to education and equal opportunity in all walks of life should be embedded in every of her project.

He said “This three thousand liters solar powered borehole and toilet facility for this school, through the Rotary International District 9141 grant is the first district grant project given to a club here in Sapele.

“We are privileged to get the grant to execute projects that will empower girls and impact the community. This girl’s boarding and day school had a dilapidated toilet facility. The girls and teachers engage in open defecation and no portable water as a result.”

District Governor of the Rotary International District 9141, Andy Uwejeyan who commissioned the project noted that it would solve the need of clean water, hygiene and disease prevention in the school.

The school Principal, Okuzare Ozuwazor narrated that, “Many organizations have come and made promises that were never fulfilled. I’m very happy Rotary came in and kept their promise in just under three weeks. Staff and students can now comfortably answer to nature’s call conveniently.”

#