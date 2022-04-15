.

By – Joy Mazoje

Shatta Bandle the Ghanaian billionaire dwarf, in a shared video online shows off his newly acquired 2022 Ferrari as he trolls popular Nigerian afrobeat singer Davido.

Self-acclaimed Africa’s richest man stated that “being a big boy comes at a price and that he does not show off his wealth to bring people down but to motivate them.

Shatta went ahead in calling Davido “his boy” and rained praises on himself for buying a Ferrari 2022 after Davido bought a Lamborghini Aventador.

Also Read:

Of Tunde Ednut, Instagram and social good

In Shatta’s words;

“To be a big boy has a price, I don’t show things I have to push people down.

“See this my boy OBO, e go buy Lamborghini, and see me, young rich nigga, I go buy Ferrari 2022.”

He attached the video with the caption; “Congratulations 🎊🎈🎉🍾 to myself I buy this Ferrari 98.000 million US dollars 💵.”

Vanguard News Nigeria