FIREPIN (FRPN), BNB (BNB), and Ripple (XRP) provide a good opportunity to make king-sized returns as the buy volumes increase and price consolidates. FIREPIN token is currently available on presale and can be bought here.

All three cryptocurrency tokens have unique utility and FIREPIN is completely decentralized and DAO governed. You can make huge returns by investing in these three tokens. Read on to learn more about these three tokens and understand how you should invest in them to gain big returns.

Binance NFT onboards 60 gaming projects

The Binance platform has created history by onboarding 60 NFT gaming projects since its launch. IT has also managed to sell gaming NFTs worth $1M. The Binance site also plans to introduce an immersive NFT gallery virtual world in the future.

BNB is used as the exchange token and provides access to airdrops and attractive discounts. As Binance expands, there will be more use cases for the BNB coin and it should also rise in price. The BNB token is available at a price trend of $404.82 at the time of writing and can be added along with FIREPIN and Ripple for a potential minimum upside of 5-10% in the future.

Ripple whales buy huge quantities

The XRP token has witnessed heavy purchases and could soon test the $1 region if a bull rally begins in the future. Ripple is being widely adopted by major financial institutions and the price of the XRP coin could see an exponential increase. A major advantage of using the ripple payment service is that it can provide on-demand liquidity as required by the clients. The XRP token was being traded at $0.71 at the time of writing.

FIREPIN sees huge volumes during presale

The FIREPIN token currently being offered through a presale has seen large buy volumes as investors express trust in the coin. The FIREPIN ecosystem comprises of a planned metaverse and NFT gaming empire.

The FRPN token will be used to provide utility inside the FIREPIN ecosystem. It will be cross-chain through a swap bridge and will include Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Ethereum networks. More networks will be added in the future including Avalanche.

The maximum supply of FIREPIN tokens is capped at 100,000,000,000 coins and no new coins will be minted in the future. A total of 30,000,000,000 coins are being offered for sale through the presale route. 5% of the tokens are earmarked for game development and marketing efforts have been allocated a total of 5% coins. Every transaction through the FIREPIN ecosystem is charged a 6% transaction tax which is redistributed equally to the community members, liquidity pools, and for marketing efforts.

To ensure some price stability for the FRPN token, it will make use of the Algorithmic Reserve Currency mechanism. The FRPN token will run on the Binance Smart Chain but can be transferred through the bridge function.

The NFT marketplace will include the ability to add children’s NFTs (divide an existing NFT into smaller units). Users will be able to swap their NFTs across different chains at attractive prices.

The FIREPIN team plans to make metaverse space easily accessible for its users and also provide a one-stop solution for NFTs across several networks. The FRPN token will also reward its holders through staking and airdrops generated through the transaction tax.

All three coins have entered the Metaverse space but FIREPIN is a new token and can be purchased at very low prices. The upside potential for FRPN is the highest among all three coins described above. You can add BNB, Ripple, and FIREPIN as per your risk appetite and get handsome returns in the future.

Links to the FIREPIN ecosystem are shared below. Head over to its site or visit the social media channels to get answers to your queries.

