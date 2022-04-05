.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Government of Germany with its implementing partner, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC on Tuesday handed over vocational, and sporting infrastructures and equipment to effectively rehabilitate and reintegrate hundreds of prisoners held at Maiduguri Maximum Security Custodial Centre for an alleged association with Boko Haram in Borno state.

This was disclosed during the official handing over of the infrastructural projects (Phase II) by the UNODC Country Representative, Dr Oliver Stolpe in Maiduguri.

Stolpe said, in 2020 when the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS, UNODC and the German Government forged a partnership aimed to enhance the rehabilitation and reintegration facilities and capabilities of Maiduguri Maximum Prison, this partnership led to the launch of the phase I in 2021, where prison staff received extensive training on Nelson Mandela Rules on dynamic security management as well as on integrating sports into holistic rehabilitation programme.

He said, “Despite its critical role in rehabilitating offenders, including those who perpetuated acts of terrorism, only limited resources have been invested both by government and its partners. And yet, the ultimate objective of imprisonment, namely; to protect society against crime and terrorism, can only be achieved if the period of imprisonment is used to ensure that offenders are both able to support themselves and willing to lead a law-abiding life upon release.

“To this regards, UNODC launched the projects thereby improve access to light and water for inmates and staff, through provision and installation of eco-friendly solar energy sources to supplement the current prison electrical system with up to 72 hours of power reserve; improved access to education through the refurbishment of the classrooms and provision of standard educational materials; and improved mental and physical health and well-being of prisoners through constructions of extensive new sports facilities, including football, volleyball and badminton pitches, and the provision of the respective sports equipment”. Stolpe said.

All these efforts according to him, is to seek operationalization of the 2021 United Nations Common Position on Incarceration (UNCPI), which is aimed at shifting policies towards prevention and -custodial measures, improving prison conditions and strengthening and advancing the rehabilitation of offenders.

In his welcome address, the Controller of Corrections in Borno state, Gimba Manu appreciated UNODC for its support, especially in the provision of solar power in the administrative unit, classrooms and other recreational centres for inmates and staff, in addition to the provision of textbooks, computers, printers, workshop equipment among other interventions.

Governor Babagana Zulum who was represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, commended UNODC for giving more priority attention to the down trodden in the society.

He reassured full support from the State Government for this noble gesture towards alleviating the suffering of those who have been incarcerated due to one reason or the other in the state, so that, justice is brought to the doorstep of the common man.

In his remarks, the Controller General of Corrections, Alhaji Haliru Nababa, represented by Deputy Controller General Health and Welfare, Mrs Marylaurine Melchizedek, said, the good works UNODC is doing for Correctional Service demonstrated strong commitment from the government of Germany, as it has keyed into the federal government’s overall interest towards reintegration and rehabilitation of inmates and repentant terrorists in the North East.

