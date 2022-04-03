By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-A reputable international nonprofit organisation, Rise Up, has successfully trained 24 leaders of community-based non-governmental organisations on advocacy for women and girls in the country.

The training held in Abuja by the organisation between March 28 and March 30,2022, was intended to raise the abilities of the trainees on advocacy blueprint on gender-based issues specifically touching women and girls.

The 24 leaders of CSOs groomed for the advocacy at the three-day event, held in collaboration with Echidna Giving, a private funder with one sole aim of delivering the promise of girls’ education, with a focus on lower-income countries, are expected to take up issues on gender equity for women and girls in their communities.

Rise Up Country Director in Nigeria, Theresa Kaka Effa, speaking at the event, explained that her organisation which she said, has been working all over the world, especially in Latin America, Africa, and Asia, “specifically to improve the lives of women and girls”, expected the trainees at the end of the day, “to be alert and able to identify the root cause of gender issues within their communities.”

“After the training, we expect to begin to see civil society leaders who are now alert and are able to identify the root cause of gender issues within their communities,” she emphasised even as she explained that “the work of Rising Up is critical in Nigeria because inequalities and gender injustice remain rife in our communities.”

Noting that “women and girls suffer more in an unjust society”, the Rise Up Country Director explained that the trainees emerged for the capacity building vent after a “rigorous process.”

She explained: “Our model is working through NGOs leaders,to strengthen their capacities to be able to identify issues within their communities, especially issues regarding gender equity and to be able to address those issues, targeting policymakers, decision makers on policies, programmes and laws that impact on women’s lives and professions.

“Rise Up has been doing this in Nigeria since 2014 and since our model is working through non governmental organisations and civil society leaders,we usually take a rigorous process to identify leaders with potential and capacities to be able to identify issues and advocate on behalf of women and girls within their communities.”

She explained how her organisation came up with the choice of those trained:”We have four cohorts and this is the fourth cohort so far. Usually, what we do is to send out a call for application for those we think are interested to be part of this fellowship and our interview is usually in two forms. First of all,you provide an interest through the application and we will also have an inperson interaction with you just to confirm the things in your application, to be sure that you fit into the criteria. We usually look out for you as an individual if you have the commitment to work within that sector, whether you also socialize or are part of the group that you are advocating for. For instance, if you are advocating for women living with disabilities,we find out if you are part of that community because if you are not part of that community or subgroup,you won’t be able to speak for them or even include them in your advocacy.

“When we are selecting leaders,we also look for the capacities of the organisation’s, because we have some NGOs that are more of family business or individual business. So, we want a situation where whatever we do,when we train you,it will be entrenched,it will also step down within your organisation to strengthen other civil society members of your organisation to be able to sustain the change.and the growth you have experienced being part of our alumni process and our training.”

Noting also that gender issues are entrenched in “our social practices”,she said,”If you are advocating and you do not identify the root cause,you will only be treating the symptoms or the consequences that you see at the end of the day.”

” So,at the end of this training,the civil society leaders will be empowed down to do what we call the problems tree to understand where exactly the problem is, to be able to identify the key decision makers or leaders that they need to advocate to and how they could also involve women and girls,those who are also suffering from inequality,or consequences of discrimination and all of that,to be able to identify them,work with them and also empower them,to be able to advocate for the issues they have identified that need to be addressed in the community,”she added.

Speaking also at the event,the In-country National Consultant to Rise Up’s project,Dr Nawoni Aboki, explained that,”The purpose of the project is to empower women and indeed young girls in our midst, consequently creating a very condusive environment for us,both males and females.”

“We have selected about 24 persons whose capacities will be built as advocates and as leaders as we work for development of women and indeed girls. The training is crucial,we are hoping that at the end of it all,the 24 persons being trained here would come out as more competent and committed advocates that will struggle for the emancipation of women, particularly our girls,”he said.

He said the training became imperative,given that most NGOs in Nigeria lack basic advocacy skills.

Hear him:”I feel that like among most NGOs in Nigeria,there is always a lot of gap. Most of them lack the basic skills in advocacy,that is why this training is holding. You can have a very good point or issues to talk about but if you lack the basic skills,how to go with it, you will run into a lot of trouble.

He tasked NGOs being led by men to clean themselves of what he called “gender issues”, saying they can’t talk about gender equality when they have not addressed gender equity.

“Those NGOs that are being led by men should be able to clean themselves of these gender issues. First of all,they have to accept it themselves that the woman or the girl as she is, already is some steps backwards. So it is not just about the quality but it’s about equity. So clean up those things that put the woman at the back so that when she reaches a point,you can now talk of equality. For now, you cannot be talking about equality,you should be talking about equity,”he said.

A participant from Nasarawa State,

who identified himself as

Augustine Oyele Ayuba, representing First Step Action Children Initiative,based in Obi Local Government Area of the state, expressed appreciation to Rise Up for the training, saying it afforded him additional skills on how to carry out his work

Mr Ayuba said:”In this training,so far,I have acquired an additional skills which include how to prepare and implement an effective advocacy towards getting results at the community level.

“I have been sensitised on the need to have full preparation on baseline assessment which means I must know the actual needs,not the supposed need, not my personal thought about the issues on ground. Once I get that,I can be able to identify the resources and who and who will be of help to me.

“The issue of gender which is one of the issues that we are battling with at the community level,has also been discussed and I have also been able to acquire additional skills in addition to what I have already.

He identified some issues his community was battling with:”The challenge is that we have issue of girls not transiting to secondary schools,we have issue of gender based violence,where women are not allowed to speak,women are not allowed to take certain decisions that affect them,women are not allowed to participate on issues,both political, economic and cultural issues that affect them. And we also have issue of child marriage,street hawking and the rest.