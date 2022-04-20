.. system polarized doesn’t favour women

…raising of leaders to take Africa to next level is key to the Foundation…Imoke

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Aaron Michael Oquaye former Speaker of the 7th Ghanaian Parliament and University Don, has decried the low women participation in African legislature.

Professor Aaron who is a lecturer at the University of Ghana said African political system is polarized and does not favour Women.

His words : ‘ Our constitution mandates that all persons must be treated equally .Yet what do we see in Africa today, even in the face of modern development, we need to enforce Women Empowerment and enhancement of equal rights.

” We should get to a point as a nation, where seats would be allocated to Women to encourage their participation in politics and governance’

‘Our national affirmative action law is highly important to correct the gender disparity in our political, economic, social endeavors, all women should be carried along in the political process,” he said.

Aaron said this in a keynote address through zoom during the Bridge Leadership Foundation (TBL) and launched of emerging political leaders fellowship with the Theme “Fate of the Union, a Case Study for International Political Leadership in Africa”

Aaron also suggested that in view of the attendant dispute in African elections, “I suggest that Sub-Region , we examine the possibility of establishing a West Africa a Electoral Commission (WAEC) to help us conduct and supervise all national elections’

” it’s operation will take a leaf from the West African Examination Council, it will work in tandem with National Electoral Commission bodies and ensure fairness and justice”

The Bridge Leadership Foundation said in Nigeria, and in most African Countries “there’s no pipeline for the emergence of Political Leaders”

“Younger people should be nurtured and trained and that leadership training should commence at a tender age”

Founder and chief executive officer of the Foundation, Sen. Liyel Imoke in his introductory remarks via Zoom said understanding the challenges that would lead to better and good governance was one of the objectives of the (TBLF).

Imoke who is also a former governor of Cross River State said raising a generation of leaders that would take Africa to the next level is key to the Foundation.

The former governor described the keynote speaker from Ghana professor Aaron Speaker of the 7th Parliament of the fourth Republic as a man of many parts, who has made his mark in the legal profession.