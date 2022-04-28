By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman, Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, HRM Da Jacob Buba, has lamented the destruction of land and other valuable resources in the State as a result of illegal and menial mining activities.

The Paramount Ruler, therefore, advocated the introduction of modern mining techniques through the use of appropriate technology towards improving productivity in the sector.

Speaking when the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Kim Young-Chae paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Jishe, Jos, he lamented that “artisanal ways of mining has over the years destroyed land that would have been useful for further development, which would have in turn contributed to economic growth in the State,” and stressed the need to adopt “modern ways of extracting and processing the mineral resources to guarantee the security of the State’s mineral deposits and the preservation of its land.”

The Paramount Ruler who commended the South Korean Embassy for the donation of an Indoor Sports Gymnasium in the University of Jos, enjoined the University to establish “a Mining Study Center that will avail students and citizens of the State the opportunity to acquire modern mining skills that would effectively utilize mineral resources in the State.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Korean Ambassador, Kim Young-Chae said he was in the Gbong Gwom’s palace to pay homage to the Paramount Ruler and share useful ideas on how the Governments of the Korea Republic and Plateau State can collaborate in the areas of Education, Culture, and Tourism.

The Ambassador stated that the Korean Government is already partnering with Nigerian Investors such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote to improve the wellbeing of Nigerian citizens through productive ventures, adding that staff of the Embassy had undertaken a tour of tourism sites around Jos and made some discoveries that could be beneficial to both the Korean and Plateau State Governments including the Plateau State Traditional Council through a robust collaboration with the University of Jos.

Also speaking, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jos, Professor Tanko Ishaya who accompanied the Ambassador for the visit, according to a statement by the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications, Abdullahi Abdullahi, solicited the support of the State Traditional Council towards the successful hosting of the 2024 NUGA Games for which the Indoor Gymnasium will play a prominent role.

Professor Tanko assured that the University during his tenure will “undertake relevant and intensive research that will proffer solutions to issues affecting the local community including the issue of artisanal mining,” which he assured would be adequately handled by the University’s Departments of Mining Engineering and Geology.