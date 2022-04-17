Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila and his Deputy, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase have congratulated Christain faithful on the occasion of this year’s Easter.

Gbajabiamila in a statement from his office on Sunday said the period called for sober reflection and dedication to nationhood, urging Christians to be their brothers’ keepers at all times.

The Speaker called on Nigerians, especially Christians, to use the period of Easter to pray for unity and peace in the country.

He also called on all citizens to support the government in its efforts to tackle the insecurity in the country.

The speaker equally called for concerted efforts to contain insecurity across the country, noting that as a nation, Nigeria is currently facing one of its most daunting challenges.

He noted that in the spirit of Easter, Nigerians should continue to live peacefully with one another, irrespective of any perceived differences.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker, Wase also enjoined Nigerians to be strong and prayerful amidst current security challenges bedevilling the country.

In an Easter massage issued by his Chief Press Secretary, the Deputy Speaker expressed optimism that better days would soon come and urged Nigerians not to be discourage and continue to pray for peace and stability of the country.

Wase says that the message of Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection is full of lesson for all mankind.

The Deputy Speaker encouraged Nigerians not to lose hope, as the ruling APC government continues to work assiduously in finding long term solutions to the country’s security and economic challenges.