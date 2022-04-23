By Nnamdi Ojiego

Following the shortage of gas being experienced, Mezovest in partnership with Rungas has launched a gas distribution center in Agboju market, Festac, Lagos.

The centre will serve a community of over a thousand residents and business owners who require clean energy for their daily cooking.

In the last three months, Mezovest has supported the launching of five gas distribution centres across Lagos States in its bid to become the most dominant player in the industry.

These distribution points are funded by a low-interest facility provided by Mezovest to support retailers in neighborhoods where access to gas could be burdensome.

Speaking on the launch of the Festac Distribution Centre, CEO of Mezovest, Mr. Tosin Thompson, said his company will be funding several more distribution centres in the coming months.

He said: “I’m happy to be part of the opening of the fifth Gas Distribution Center that Mezovest has supported. Our goal is to support a thousand gas distribution centres across the country in a few years.We are no longer just a fintech company but a fentech company because we are using technology, payments and credit access to explore huge opportunities in the gas sector.

“If you follow global events lately, you’ll appreciate the urgency to make critical investments in the gas sector and I’m glad that the federal government is making clean energy a priority. The growing demand for clean energy has provided us with the incentives to make the kind of bold and audacious investment that we are making.’’