Gas explosion kills 1, injures three in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

A gas explosion rocked Amuwo-Odofin Industrial Estate, Lagos, Thursday night.

A man identified as Hassan Usman was reportedly burst to death in the resultant fire, while three others who had varying degrees of burns were rushed to a hospital in Mushin area of the state.

Also, property worth several millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.

The explosion which occurred at Archers Gas Limited, sent residents most of whom jostled from their sleep scampering in different directions for safety, as they mistook it for an invasion by armed hoodlums.

A resident who identified himself simply as Alabi, said: “we heard a loud bang like the sound of a bomb and everybody ran for safety. We later discovered that it was from the gas company. One man who was burnt to death was taken to the mortuary.”

Police sources at Area ‘E’ command,Festac,explained that “at about 11pm, of March 31,2022, Personal Assistant to Managing Director of Archers Gas Limited located on 19B Amuwo Odilofin Industrial estate, Bode Adelu, came to the station accompanied by the factory Manager, Obatade Wasiu.

“He said there was an explosion in the company. They also confirmed that one person died while three others were injured and rushed to Awesome Hospital, Mushin.

“ Immediately we got the report, our DPO, CSP Gboyega Balogun, led a team of policemen to the scene where necessary action was done and the body of Usman was evacuated and taken to the Mainland Hospital Mortuary for autopsy. “ The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, “ he said.