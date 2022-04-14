Waiting Patients at a State-owned hospital last week anxiously waiting for the doctors and government to settle their differences so that normal healthcare services can resume in public hospitals.

By Godwin Oritse

FAMFA Oil Limited, Nigeria’s leading indigenous oil exploration, and production company IS CURRENTLY collaborating with Futurize to co-fund the launch of its first annual Fuel Africa Innovation Programme which was organized in partnership with AstraZeneca and Microsoft from 2022.

The programme which was also co-funded by Bristol Myers Squibb virtually brought together hundreds of students and recent alumni from twelve universities across seven countries in Sub-Saharan Africa for an entrepreneurship boot camp and innovation competition.

During programme, participants formed multi-disciplinary teams and received industry insights, mentorship, and hands-on training through workshops to generate solutions for early-stage business ventures.

At the end, the teams pitched their ideas to a panel of judges and were awarded pre-seed investment through cash prizes and opportunities to advance their careers.

Digital training is crucial to sustainable development, boosting entrepreneurship and job creation. “By bridging the gap between education and the current labor markets, entrepreneurship programmes like Fuel Africa can unlock the tremendous talent universities hold,” said Futurize CEO Rhea Singhla. Participants had opportunities to network with peers and international experts to create a collaborative ecosystem that can drive innovation to grow the African economy.

Fuel Africa 2022 bought together with the brightest minds across universities in Sub-Saharan Africa to address some of the continent’s most pressing challenges in healthcare, with impactful solutions while leveraging the power of cross-collaboration and technology and according to Mr. Rotimi Alakija, of Famfa Oil Limited, said that the only way one can move forward is through innovation, and this can only be done by investing in fresh solutions to solve current problems.