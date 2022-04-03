.

By Bose Adelaja

Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Lagos Sector Command has confirmed that only one person died in Ojuelegba, Surulere area of Lagos after a 40ft container veered off the bridge to the service lane and fell on a Honda Civic car.

The command said the casualty was that of a male driver of the Honda Civic car with number plate EKY849BP

The Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos disclosed this on Sunday, the Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide warned owners of articulated vehicles plying the roads to ensure they are well maintained at all times.

He said henceforth, that any crash caused as a result of recklessness and negligence of the driver will be prosecuted.

According to him, the crash occurred when a flatbed Leyland truck with number plate FKJ667XM blue travelling from Ikorodu Road inward Ojuelegba lost control and fell off Ojuelegba bridge on a Honda Civic car with number plate EKY849BP green, and crushed the driver of the car to death.

He said, “All first responders at the scene comprising FRSC, the Nigeria Police, Federal Fire Service and LASEMA Rescue Unit rescued the deceased male victim trapped in the car and the corpse was taken to the mortuary.

“The crashed 40ft flatbed trailer and Honda Civic car were taken to Area C Police Station Ojuelegba,”

He assured that the details of the vehicle will be forwarded to the Police for necessary prosecution of the driver to serve as a deterrent to other recalcitrant drivers.

Recall that series of road crashes have occurred on Ojuelegba Bridge which has claimed many lives.