…Accuses him of anti party activities

FRESH crisis is brewing in the Anambra State branch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a group in the party loyal to a member of the Board of Trustees, BoT, Chief Chris Uba, Tuesday announced the suspension of the Acting State Chairman of the party, Mr. Okey Asolo.

Asolo was accused of insulting Uba, who is a foundation member of PDP by suspending him( Uba) and Chief Linus Ukachukwu from the party last week over alleged anti party activities.

The suspension of Asolo was announced by the party’s leadership in his Ward 13 in Onitsha North local government area of the state over alleged violation of party constitution and other anti party activities.

A notice of Asolo’s suspension was contained in a statement signed by Mr Obinna Obialor and Mr Obinna Obichinyere, chairman and secretary of the party in the ward respectively.

The suspension letter read in part: “Arising from a crucial meeting of the Ward Executive Committee held on April, 3, the PDP Ward 13 Onitsha North LGA of Anambra has suspended Comrade Okey Asolo.

“His suspension from the Ward is on account of his violation of the PDP constitution and anti party activities.

“The suspension of Okey Asolo was anchored on the provisions of Article 58 (1) and 59 (1) and (2) of the PDP Constitution 2017 as amended.”

Similarly, the suspension has also been upheld by the Onitsha North LGA chapter of the party, which met on Monday. The communiqué suspending Asolo from the Onitsha North local government chapter of the party was signed by the chairman, Mr. Alex Anah and secretary, Mr. Chigbo Onyia,.

According to the Onitsha North leaders of the party, Asolo actually violated the provisions of the PDP Constitution 2017 as amended.

“We uphold the said suspension and equally suspend him from the Onitsha North local government area PDP of Anambra State,” the LGA leadership of the party stated.

Also on Tuesday, a group known as the Forum of Elected Local Government Chairmen in Anambra dissociated itself from the alleged suspension of Uba and Ukachukwu.

The chairmen, who wrote to the national leadership of the party said in a communiqué signed by 14 members that Asolo and his group were determined to destabilize the party in Anambra State.

“We dissociate ourselves from the figment of imagination of Okey Asolo and others purporting to have suspended Chief Chris Uba and Chief Linus Ukachukwu from the PDP.

“By their action, there is no gain saying the fact that their sole aim is to destabilize the People’s Democratic Party in the state.

“Therefore, we urge members of the National Executive Committee of our party to disregard the purported suspension of the two high profile leaders of our great party,” the former elected officials stated.

Vanguard recalls that Asolo, who took over from Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu as Acting Chairman, had on April 2, 2022, suspended Chief Chris Uba and Chief Linus Ukachukwu, who are very influential members of PDP in Anambra State.