Mr. Macaroni, the freaky freaky daddy, has kicked off the generosity movement

by doing what he knows how to do best – freakied the account number of a Sujimoto staff, bringing his skit to reality.

The comedian Entrepreneur visited the luxurious Sujimoto office to conclude discussion on Nigeria’s biggest promo ever – Homewin, and as a parting gift, decided to ‘freakied’ the account of Miss Maya, one of Sujimoto’s staff with a sum of N200,000. Her face light up in excitement as ‘she never experred the freaky daddy to live up to his skit in the spirit of generosity, which is Homewin’s philosophy.

April is a month of generosity, and as such, Homewin – a promo of Sujimoto, is set to commence the biggest giveaway in Nigeria by giving one lucky winner a home worth 50 million naira on the Island.

That is not all! Homewin is also giving 65 Lucky Winners Daily Cash Prizes! It gets even bigger, because over 11,000 Winners will emerge within the space of 100 days!

1 brand new house worth 50 million, 2 Lucky Winners will win Brand New Executive cars from GAC! 100 People will go home with brand new smart phones, 50 TV sets, 50 Microwaves and lots of cash prizes!

With the rain of gifts, dubbed to be Nigeria’s biggest giveaway ever, you too can be one of our lucky winners and experience the Homewin generosity movement by playing with justN500 to win a fully furnished Apartment on the Island worth 50 million naira and many other prizes.

Hurry now, follow @homewinng and turn on notification to be the first to be a winner when we launch on May 1st, 2022.

You can also earn up to 1 million naira as a Homewin Agent. Log on to www.playhomewin.com and follow the instruction on how to be an agent.