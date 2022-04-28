By Soni Daniel, Abuja
A wire fraud suspect, Adedunmola Gbadegesin, was yesterday moved to the United States where he is wanted in a case of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.
The offences, according to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, spokesman, contravene Title 18, US Code, Section 1349 and 1956 (h) and carries a maximum jail term of 20 years.
Also Read:
His extradition was coordinated by the EFCC following a request from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, according to a February 11, 2022 Order by Justice D.E Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/765/21, which granted a request to extradite the suspect to the United States to answer for criminal charges bordering on a romance scam, wire fraud and money laundering.
Gbadegesin, who was arrested on September 2, 2021, is alleged to have defrauded an American lady living in Kentucky, United States, of over $148,000Upon arriving in the United States, the suspect is billed to appear before a United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, where two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering have been filed against him.