Retired civil servant and farmer, Mr. Frank Akpan, has told an Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, how he was arrested and remanded in prison since April 2021, in connection with the alleged murder of job-seeker, Miss Iniubong Umoren.

Akpan, the second accused person in the case is standing trial over alleged offence of accessory after the fact of murder, which is contrary to section 329 of the criminal code, Cap38 vol.2 Laws of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

Opening his defence, yesterday, Frank Akpan narrated: “On April 29, 2021, at midday, I left my compound to town. Second, I went to Ecobank to do withdrawal. Thereafter, I went to a friend’s place on Uko Eshiet, Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo, where I stayed till evening. We were classmate at Holy Family College, Abak.

“I returned to the House from Uyo at 7p.m., and I went to sleep because I was not feeling fine. As I was lying down, the first accused person came and said that there was a medical emergency and I told him that we will sort it out early in the morning. In the morning of April 30, 2021, I was still in bed when the first accused person came and told me that he was traveling to Calabar.

“Some minutes later, there was a knock on my gate, so, I had to go and open it. I saw some policemen who said they were from the Uruan Divisional office, that there is a case of a missing lady, that they want to search the whole house. “I conducted them round, and they entered the whole house and completed their search. Since they didn’t find the missing lady, they brought out a phone with picture of two people and asked if I could recognise them.

“I told them that I recognised my son (first accused person) that I cannot recognise the second person. They then told me to call my son. I put a call across to his phone, but it didn’t go.

“I then called my last born, Eno Akpan (daughter) and told her that the first accused person should come back from Calabar. So, later in the day Uduak-Abasi (first accused) came back. I met him at the Anti-kidnapping unit on April 30, 2021. When he arrived, I was asked to leave.

“The following day, I went to give food to the first accused person. When I arrived at the Anti-kidnapping Office, they held me again. A day after, I made a statement explaining how I got there (police station). After two days, I was taken to the State CID. I was also asked to make statement there. After about a month or so, I was taken to a Mobile Court at the Police Headquarters, and from there, I was taken to Ikot Ekpene prison.”

“And after a month or so, I was taken to the DSS office. They asked me if I dealt on human parts, and I told them, ‘no.’ They also asked whether I knew the lady that was missing, and I told them I don’t know her. They also wanted to know whether I am a member of Amorc. I was at the DSS for one week. Thereafter, I was taken back to Ikot Ekpene prison.”

When his lawyer, Mr. Abasiodiong Ekpenyong asked if he has any other thing to say in respect of the case, he simply responded, “I don’t have any other thing to say.”

However, during cross-examination by the prosecuting counsel, Christopher Udoh, asked if he left his compound on April 29, 2022, to town with his son (first accused person), Frank Akpan responded “no.”

He also told the court that when he returned to his Nung Ikono Ufot compound at 7p.m., on that April 29, 2021, that he met first accused person in the House.

He further told the court that he did not know about the exhumation of the body of late Iniubong Umoren in his compound, stressing that the first time he heard about it was in the court.

Also the second accused person read and admitted before the court a text message in his phone shown to him at the witness box by the prosecuting counsel.

The message which he told the court that he had sent to his daughter the third accused person, Anwan-Bassey in Calabar on April 30, 2021, simply stated: “He said he wants to take flying boat. He should not be talking about somebody dying, but escaping.”

