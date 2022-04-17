By Gabriel Olawale

Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has concluded plans to hold its 2022 annual International Ministers and Leaders Conference.

Speaking ahead of the forum scheduled to commence on April 25 at the Church’s Camp, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Rev. David Adetomiwa, said the event would be another “opportunity to build upon the foundation that had been laid in times past.

He said: “The theme of the conference is “Building Capacity for Relevance” taken from Mark 9:17-19. It will be a time of intentional development of personal capacity for ministerial and societal influence.

Leading a team of highly sought-after conference speakers will be the General Overseer of the Church, Rev. Sam Aboyeji and his wife Rev. Mrs Olabisi Aboyeji, Rev. Sam Osaghae, Rev. Yomi Oyinloye, the National Secretary and Dr. Adebola Olubanjo, a seasoned financial consultant and wealth coach, among many others.

In a video, inviting all and sundry to the programme, Aboyeji said: “Capacity is the mental, emotional, spiritual and physical ability to do the work of ministry and influence society. The issue of capacity is very crucial to making an indelible impact in life and building a lasting ministry”.