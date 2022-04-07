By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least four members of the Catholic Women Organization, CWO, and a driver lost their lives while 15 others sustained injuries in a ghastly motor accident that occurred Thursday morning around Wannune on Makurdi-Gboko road in Tarka Local Government Area, LGA of Benue state.

Vanguard gathered that the accident occurred when the driver of the Toyota Hiace bus conveying the women back to Makurdi from a burial ceremony lost control of the vehicle around the NYSC Orientation Camp in Annune.

According to a Church source, victims of the ill-fated were all members of St. Francis Catholic Church Nyiakaa, Owner Occupier Quarters, Makurdi.

He said: “The victims of the accident were 18 members of CWO and their driver from St. Francis Catholic Church Makurdi.They were returning from a burial ceremony and were heading back to Makurdi when their driver lost control of the vehicle and ran into a tree just after the NYSC Orientation Camp in Wannune.

“Four of the occupants of the vehicle including the driver died on the spot while one of them died in the hospital. 14 others who sustained injuries and are in critical condition were also rushed to nearby hospitals in the Wannune.”

When contacted, the Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Yakubu Mohammed confirmed the accident saying out of the 19 persons that were involved, four died on the spot while 15 sustained various degrees of injury.

“The crash occured today around 11:48am. It happened one kilometer after NYSC Orientation Camp, Annunne, Tarka LGA. Only one vehicle, a Toyota Hiace was involved. There were 19 people in the vehicle out of which 18 were females and one male adult. So, the number of injured persons is 15 while the number of those who were killed is four.

“Both the injured and the dead have been taken to St. Christopher Hospital and NKST Hospital, both in Annunne. The cause of accident is over speeding,” Mohammed said.

Vanguard News Nigeria