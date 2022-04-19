Says well deserved, will positively impact humanity

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The UNESC Foundation has hailed Yaweh Hills University, South Africa, over awarding Tobias Kankod Iwuagwu, PhD in Project Management and Development based on merit.

Speaking on Iwuagwu’s Doctorate degree, the African Chairman of United Nations Economic and Social Council, Dr Williams Azuma Ijoma, described the award as well deserved and said it will positively impact humanity.

Azuma said: “Iwuagwu is to a seasoned professional and he will use this new feat to make more impact on the African continent because his service will be needed to develop the economies.

“We see it as a well deserved award, PhD in Project Management and Development given by this prestigious University, Yaweh Hills University. We know the rigorous process the University has, and is expected of students to strictly adhere to this academic process.

“We strongly believe he (Iwuagwu) will use this to positively impact the African continent and beyond.”

Iwuagwu is a seasoned financial expert and an administrator with over 20 years extensive, in-depth and hands-on professional experience in areas of finance, administration, research, data handling and management as well as a robust and complementary ICT experience.

He sits on the board of various companies and a member of the following professional bodies- Chartered Institute Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Certified Institute of Pension Administrators (CIPN), Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMCh) and has undergone several United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) on Finance, Entrepreneurship, Public Administration and Management.

Meanwhile, he is a graduate of Banking and Finance, from Imo State University, Owerri, Imo Sate. He also holds an MBA degree in Banking and Finance from Benue State University, Makurdi, Benue State.

He holds a Master of Science Degree in Project Management before bagging his PhD in Project Management and Development from Yahweh Hills University, South Africa.

Vanguard News Nigeria