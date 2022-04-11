By Gabriel Olawale

THE Irede Foundation is giving out 100 free artificial limbs to children living with limb loss.

Speaking ahead of the global Out-On-A-Limb Awareness Walk, Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs. Crystal Chigbu said for 10 years, they have continued to fulfil their mission of inspiring action that would ensure that children living with limb loss and their families live an independent and limitless life.

“We have given over 250 limbs to children across Nigeria and also launched the Inclusive Education Project which ensures children living with disabilities are able to thrive whilst bringing their whole selves to the academic environment.”

She explained that the awareness walk was aimed at promoting inclusion, raising critical funds and spotlighting the challenges peculiar to children and limb loss while celebrating their uniqueness, strength and their ability to thrive against all odds.

“This year’s walk will hold in multiple locations worldwide with the theme ‘Iredians’. The advocacy walk is also designed to spotlight and promote the first-ever disability comic book in Africa,

‘Iredians’ was launched in November 2021 to highlight the active participation of children with disabilities who are fighting against peer discrimination.

The Programme Director, Ms Wuraola Kayode said that in the past two years, they have launched an inclusive magazine for children which highlights disabilities in children, promotes inclusion, and discourages discrimination and bullying,

“Since the inception of this initiative, the foundation has led conversations across 40 locations globally with a direct reach of 15,000 people and an indirect reach of 10 million people globally, which has enabled the foundation the opportunity to raise awareness about Limb Loss & Limb Difference, increase top of mind awareness about the work the foundation does and the support available for target stakeholders, and raise funds to continue to empower child amputees.

“In years past, the family-friendly walk has had in attendance notable individuals such as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Alibaba, Adenike Oyetunde, Kate Henshaw, YAW Naija, Rosemary Ajuka, Segun Dangote, Late Tosin Bucknor and many more influential personalities.

“We are calling on individuals, corporate and government bodies to join us to walk on April 9 2022 by registering. whilst also committing to support and sustain the work we do by partnering with us on any of our projects or sponsoring child amputees.”

Vanguard News Nigeria