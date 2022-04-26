By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

ASATTAHIR International foundation (AIF) has commissioned a research on incidences of fire disaster in Sokoto state.

The research , according to a statement, was aimed at identifying and understanding the causes of fire outbreaks and the complex environment that underlined the dynamics of the incidences.

According to the statement,”the recurring Incidences of fire disaster in the state has become a thing of huge concern to government, private sector, households and people across the state .”

“In his opening remarks, the Founder and Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) of ASATTAHIR International Foundation, Aliyu Sidi Attahiru welcomed Participants to the flag off and training of enumerators at the AIF office Sokoto. He specifically thanked the Research Team of the foundation led by the Head of Programs and Research, Rufus Yagkong for their resilience, foresight and willingness to selflessly bring to limelight not just the root causes of the catastrophic infernos that has for long been ravaging the state but recommendations and interventions to forestalling future occurrences of fire disaster in the state.”

“The Founder/Chairman BoT stated that as part of the ethics of research, approval was sought from relevant authorities particularly the three local government councils of Sokoto North, Sokoto South and Wammako where the research will be conducted.”

“The activity was attended by Barrister Rashida Mohammad, the Legal Adviser of the foundation, Comrade Hussaini Mohammed Aliyu, senior Special Assistant to the Executive Governor Sokoto state on Human rights, Dr. Garba Ibrahim of Modern European Languages and Linguistics of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.”

“Commenting on the activity, Barr. Rashida Mohammed commended the Foundation’s initiative to embark on this research. She charged the enumerators to exhibit honesty and professionalism during fieldwork.”

“Similarly, Dr Garba Ibrahim tasked the enumerators to be objective, committed and respectful during data collection. He commended the foundation for doing things differently and for truly having humanity at heart in all its interventions.

Professor Yahaya Tanko Baba, the Executive Secretary of the Foundation, concluded with comments by drawing the attention of the enumerators on research ethics and the level of scrutiny the data will undergo before being accepted as reliable.”

” He pointed out that the organization takes data quality seriously because the findings and recommendations therefrom will have a direct impact on the livelihood of people in the state.”

“The enumerators were extensively trained on the ethics, approaches, techniques, research locations, as well as the expected sample size. The data will be generated digitally using online tool. At the end of the training, the enumerators were commissioned to commence data collection by the Founder/Chairman BoT Aliyu Sidi Attahiru.”