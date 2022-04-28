By Eguono Odjegba

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘B’ Kaduna, has handed over contraband drugs, illicit drug substances, donkey meat, rice and other offensive items to the primary agencies of government responsible for some of the seized items.

According to the Unit Controller, Comptroller Albasir Hamisu psc (+), the handover is in fulfillment of its mandate, listing the items as part of a total of 144 smuggled items intercepted by the unit between January and March 2022, with a Duty Paid Value of N251.7 million.

A statement by the Unit Public Relations Officer, DSC M.A Magaji, said the seizures were made from various locations within the zone and includes 2,348 sacks of donkey meat, 126 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, Indian hemp, 3700 sachets of Tramadol, 460 sachets of D5 Tablets, 1,100x 50kg bag of foreign parboiled rice and 18 vehicles,.

The Unit Controller, Comptroller Hamisu while reiterating the negative effects smuggling have on the well being of the people and national economy, enjoined smugglers to desist and embrace legitimate trade.

He also enjoined Nigerians, especially those within the zone to be observant in their environment and to give information about any suspicious economic activities to the customs, as part of their civic duty in the collective fight against smuggling.