By Etop Ekanem

One of Nigeria’s music revelation, Ikeji David, aka Fortyfied, has dropped his first EP titled Therapy, as a unique expression of his musical talents.

Fortyfied, an indigene of Delta State, said the six-track EP is therapeutic, having poured in his emotions and school of thought after over four years of studying psychology at Delta State University.

Fortyfied’s passion for music received a huge boost after he was signed to Scepter Records, not forgetting his parents’ passion for music, which he values as second to none.

Confident that he will break barriers in the music industry, the artiste said his voice and support around him, as well as how long he has been preparing to burst into the music industry, are the support mechanism he needs. “Lyrically and musically, I am Fortyfied,” he said.

The singer, who grew up in Ejigbo, a suburb of Lagos, said juggling school with music was a tough experience, though he enjoyed every bit of it.

Fortyfied noted that his love for good foreign and local music, coupled with touches of sounds from his parents playlists while growing up, have helped shape his music style. He also expressed his strong affiliations to Afrosoul, dance hall and Pop genre, saying he has more he would love to unveil to the world at large.

He believes the EP will expand his frontiers as he seeks to become a legend not just in the Nigerian music industry but on the global stage.