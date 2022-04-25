…says achievements in office earns him mandate renewal

…as Akoko-Edo ex-legislators plans to purchase form for Akpatason

By Gabriel Olawale

Former Speaker of Akoko Edo’s legislative arm, Hon. Aliu Sunday Oyarebu, is leading a team of ex-legislators who are backing the reelection of the constituency’s federal representative, Hon. Peter Akpatason.

The ex-legislators include Hon Zuberu Joshua, the former majority leader; Hon. Sunday Oghene Joel, Chief Whip; Hon. Harrison Emmanuel Ogbofa from Ward 5; Hon. Ojisua Akojima from Ward 10.

Their support, according to the former Speaker, is as a result of Hon. Akpatason’s achievements in office and his effective representation of the constituency.

He explained that Hon. Akpatason’s representation has been an example of legislative excellence with obvious impact on the lives and wellbeing of the people.

The ex-legislators also disclosed plans to purchase the APC’s nomination and expression of interest form for the federal lawmaker, extending the list of several stakeholders in the constituency who have declared their intention to bankroll Hon. Akpatason’s return to office.

Hon. Akpatason previously received a donation of 2 million naira from Edo Professionals in Diaspora, one of the several influentials groups that have endorsed him for reelection.