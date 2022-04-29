Forbes-rated socialite and entrepreneur, Uyi Ogbebor, popularly known as Sir Uyi, has shocked the business world with his diversification agenda, launching a massive Estate in a highbrow area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Uyi, a co-owner of two popular Abuja clubs, Hustle & Bustle and Moscow Underground made the announcement on his Instagram handle, @sir_uyi Wednesday evening.

In the Instagram post, Uyi disclosed in what appeared paradoxical that, it has always been his dream to diversify into real estate but that he took the path of hospitality business to achieve the same.

Part of the post reads: “Right from inception, Real Estate was the dream. Today, the jinx is broken, and the egg has hatched. Emerging is Uyi Ogbebor’s Real Estate – Apex Garden and more to come.

” You saw it, you felt it from the aesthetic and the ambience that have always characterized all the outlets we have established with a passion for luxury living.

“It’s true, I’m launching officially today my Real Estate – Apex Garden. Join me on this cruise. Good evening.”

Vanguard News Nigeria