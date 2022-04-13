FORBES Coaches Council unveils world-class performance strategist, Abiola Salami, as member

Abiola “Champ” Salami

World-class Peak Performance Strategist and Editor-in-Chief/Publisher of The Peak Performer Africa, Abiola “Champ” Salami, has set a remarkable record with his recent acceptance into the prestigious Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.

Salami’s membership on April 8 followed swiftly on the heels of vetting and selection by a review committee. This was in line with the depth and diversity of his experience and track record of successfully influencing business growth metrics alongside personal and professional achievements and honours.

Salami, fondly called Champ, is a well-respected performance strategist with a knack for raising extraordinary leaders, improving the productive capacity and brand perception of organisations and governments.

Read Also :

He’s an alumnus of Harvard University, Lagos Business School and American Government’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

The author of The Magic of Emotional Intelligence was announced in the United Nations supported top 100 Most Influential People of African Descent class of 2020 upon the opening of the UN 75th General Assembly.

To further validate his input, Salami was also honoured as one of Africa’s Most Influential Coaching Leaders by the duo of African Leadership Awards and World HRD Congress.

Today, with this latest addition to his portfolio, the Performance Strategist, described FORBES as a signature of distinction amongst the 1% of high performing leaders.

He enthused: “I’m humbled to be part of a community of the highest ranking thought leaders in the world. I look forward to leveraging this opportunity to build coalitions, contribute cutting edge knowledge to the community and deepen my expertise.

“With these, we are further positioned to elevate the performance levels of the forward-thinking executives and the organisations they lead across the globe.”

In a media release, founder of FORBES Councils, Scott Gerber, expressed delight in the new membership. “We are honored to welcome Abiola Salami into the community collective that includes Forbes Coaches Council.”

He highlighted their mission with Forbes Councils includes bringing together a pool of proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.

As an accepted member of the Council, Gerber expounded that Abiola has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He is certain also that the Performance Strategist, Author and Publisher will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum.

In his submission, “Abiola will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.”

Meanwhile, Salami continues to add value to organizations through his signature interventions such as The Magic of Emotional Intelligence; Get MAD; SPEAK like a CHAMPION; The MAGIC From Boring TALES to Fantastic SALES. The list continues with Improving Team Performance; Developing Executive Presence; and Xceptional Leadership.

With over 10 years experience of corporate engagement and capacity development, Salami continues to seek more platforms to impact career professionals, entrepreneurs and politicians.

“I have already seen the opportunity towards this,” he expounded. “We are committed to enabling peak performance across the public & private sector.,” he said gleefully.

Truly, Salami isn’t your regular life coach. His depth is unparalleled, his commitment to excellence is admirable, his consistent commitment to growth is unmatchable and his love for people is evident.

“We have served thousands of executives and hundreds of businesses. With the Forbes acceptance, we are at another level of work to influence more executives across the globe.”

Not resting on his laurels, one of the good things Salami is shelling out this year is a media platform called THE PEAK PERFORMER. This is in line with his conviction that peak performance is inside-out not the other way round.

According to him, “The Peak Performer is both a digital platform and a monthly print tabloid designed to educate, inspire and celebrate career professionals, entrepreneurs and politicians across Africa.”

This will stir them into gaining and sharing actionable insights for delivering excellence in their space. While the print will be launching soon, the digital platform is already live at www.ThePeakPerformer.Africa.

“We’ll be using this platform to celebrate people who are adding value across industries,” he said.

Part of the quest of the magazine is to provide people with nuggets to enhance their work, personal lives, health, finances, relationships and time. The Afrocentric platform will report unbiased local and international news, events, services and personal brands.

While conceding that a lot of work is underway, the platform will be furnishing individuals and corporate entities with an array of business solutions.

“The print will be coming out shortly. And we’re using it to unleash greatness in everyone,” says Salami.

The Harvard University alumnus, however, concluded with strong appeal on the essence of consistency: “This acceptance has taught me to remain consistent, to value relationships, to have an open mind and to continue to serve.”