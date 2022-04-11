Temitope Ogunsemo has been featured as one of the prominent Nigerians to watch in Forbes Africa Magazine.He is the CEO of Krystal Digital Solutions, a tech company that provides tools and digital solutions for different sectors in Nigeria.

Forbes describes him as the future of Nigeria’s Digital Transformation which clearly shows in his company’s recent appointment by the Nigerian Government to handle collections for all government institutions in the country. This came as a result of the successful implementation of the Myskool Portal.

According to Ogunsemo, “the system has eased the payment process, likewise streamlined payment services. It is one of the government’s best cutting-edge solutions”.

As a foremost digital solutions provider, Krystal Digital has proven undoubtedly to be an indispensable partner for government payment facilitation through its Central Billing System.This system processes billing for all federal government colleges. Krystal Digital Solutions is the Tech Company to watch.