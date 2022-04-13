.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The National Directorate of Employment NDE has commenced a three months intensive training in the sustainable Agriculture Development Training Scheme (SADTS) for 100 persons in Ondo State.

NDE Director-General, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, who was represented by the Ondo State Coordinator, Mr Bode Ogunyankinnu, said it also includes Orientation of the 2021 40% REP loans scheme.

Fikpo said that the training was in line with the Federal government policy on Agriculture for employment, wealth creation and food sufficiency.

According to him ” the NDE has come up with the Sustainable Agriculture Development Scheme which refers to an agricultural production and distribution system which helps to provide more profitable farm income, promote environmental stewardship and enhance the quality of life for farm families and Community.

The Director-General said that “the 100 carefully selected trainees will undergo training in skill proficiencies in crop production ( vegetable production, horticulture) and livestock production ( poultry production, animal husbandry) and another 38 in sustainable Agric Empowerment Development Scheme, Graduate Agric Empowerment Scheme, Agric Enhancement Scheme and Community Based Agric Empowerment who are already profiled for a loan package of N100,000 each.

Fikpo noted that the training for the sustainable Agricultural Development Scheme, SADTS was expected to last till June this year.

He added that the training will be done in two phases, two weeks of theoretical training and ten weeks of in-depth practicals.

At the end of the training, the Director-General pointed out that ” a stipend will be paid to the trainees to ease the cost of transportation and orientation on agriprenual training will be given.

Fikpo added that the trainees will also be linked with financial institutions and other sources of funds for resettlement.

He, therefore, appealed to the trainees to take the golden opportunity seriously by being punctual, regular and attentive throughout the training period.