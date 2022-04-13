Fola Blaze Full Name Ayegboyin Folarin hails Oyo state. Born 19th of May 1995 bred in Sapele Delta State, Nigeria.A Graduate of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta .He fell in love with music at the tender age of 6 singing along to RNB Artists like Chris Brown , Jason Durello , Usher Etc. Describing his genre of music as an hybrid of Afro pop and rnb his versatility also explore hiphop with a touch of soul. .

He kick – started the year with a single Titled “Grinding” produced by Niphkeys And Mixed / Mastered By Spyrtmix followed by the release of the video shot and directed by Singapore.On March 7th his first body of work BLAZE INVASION was released on all digital platforms on 25th March of 2021. It’s an 7 tracks Ep with each song sounding with dynamic difference and vibe. Track 1 Jara and Track 7 Playboy Ft Arry were produced by Miyacht with all the other track produced by Mystyles.

Go listen to Blaze Invasion on all digital platforms and stay tuned for more from Fola Blaze

Tracklist

1- Jara

2 – Sorry

3 – Control ft Gyalis

4 – Nana ft Gyalis

5 – My Life

6 – Forever

7 – Play boy Ft Arry

IG: @fola_blaze