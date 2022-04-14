In this piece, we highlight fast rising Nigerian entrepreneurs who are on the right path to building legacies for themselves

OYEDELE FERANMI (FORBES)

Oyedele Oluwaferanmi is an award-winning editorial portrait, commercial advertising, industrial, and wedding photographer.

He is the founder of Forbes Images, Lagos Nigeria. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the Federal University of Technology Akure in Computer Science.

Oyedele Oluwaferanmi popularly known as Forbes has won several awards and recently finished as one of the top 4 visual content creators in the TECNO CAMission Season 2 (a one- week intense visual story telling contest).

He is inspired by people and their stories; laughter and love; beautiful spaces, nature and simplicity. He utilizes these sources of inspiration to create stunning, real and breathtaking photos that truly capture the emotion of the moment. Oyedele Oluwaferanmi (Forbes Images) is a name to reckon with in the photography industry.

ANITA LAWAL (TIANNA)

Anita Lawal kicked off her career as a model & editorial member of an arts & photography magazine.After few years, she decided to delve into the beauty & personal care world by establishing her brand, Tianna Home of Aesthetics.In less than two years, she has risen to become one of the most sought after lash technicians in the city of Abuja.The young entrepreneur who is hardworking is perfecting plans to take her brand to the next level.The product of the University of Benin rounded up 2021 on a joyful note as her brand, Tiannah won Start up brand of the year at Scream African Women Awards.She was recently named as one of the top revelations in entrepreneurship asides scoring a nomination as Fast rising entrepreneur at the West African Youth Honours.Asides being a certified lash technician, she also trains young ladies who are interested in following that path.

PEV KELVIN

Pev Kelvin Saaku born on the 19th of January is a distinctive fashion influencer, creative designer, managerial strategist, and founder of Pev concepts. He hails from Kastina-ala local government area of Benue state. He attended St. Francis College, Otukpo and completed his secondary School in the prestigious Federal government College, Otobi in Benue State.In 2010, he got admitted into Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA) in Niger state.



Pev Kelvin, popularly known as Pev tha Fashionkilla, is multi-talented and one of the most creative Nigerians in the fashion and Style industry.As a strategist, he has worked in the managerial team as a creative to top celebrities like Lolo 1, Dj TTB, Dj Cuppy etc

The fashion entrepreneur has show distinction in the fashion and styling sector to own his custom styles and combinations.He is also known in the streets as the street style ambassador in high class. His works ranges from styling, creative designing, trendy clothes sales for unisex. He established his online fashion sales business and creative inspo design in 2019.He also launched his shirt line earlier in the year,and he is achieving so much and taking some huge steps in diversifying into other business ventures as the year runs out. He is a fast rising young Star to look out for in the fashion and entertainment industry and is gradually making a huge name for himself.

ALEXANDER FAMORIYO

Engineer Alexander Olayinka Famoriyo is the founder and CEO of Eclipse Multiconcepts Investment Ltd.He is an interior designer who specializes in full-service interior and exterior design, including custom furniture, lighting and art procurement/installation.

He is credited with the renovations of residential interiors of all sizes, small to large and also has design experience in boutiques, hotels, and commercial offices.

The graduate of the University of Lagos ventured into the world of interior designs after spending few years learning the ropes in the hospitality industry as the leader of a social organization.

As a man who knows his capabilities , he embraces the process of applying safety & great precaution while delivering his job. Alexander Olayinka Famoriyo is also the Managing Director of Greenwich Global Properties, a real estate and development firm which has its operations across the nation.

OLORUNTOBI CYNTHIA

Oloruntobi Opeyemi Cynthia is a fast rising event planner and creative entrepreneur who hails from Idanre local government, Ondo State. Her entrepreneurial journey kicked off during her university days at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba where she bagged her bachelor degree in Social studies.

The founder & CEO of Cy Events hub established in 2018 is highly regarded as one of the top Under 25 female creative entrepreneurs in the country.

Her passion for wedding event planning & wanting to be a perfect example for other individuals to learn or tap from as a role model, has brought about her decision learn professionally about event planning. She had her first certificate in event planning from Busy Bee Academy, Yaba, Lagos and later proceeded to Zappire Event training school, Lagos before establishing her wedding event planning brand called Cy Events hub wedding.

A Scream African Women Awards 2021 winner of the ‘’young entrepreneur of the year” award, Oloruntobi Opeyemi Cynthia is strengthened with the knowledge to successfully manage her business, clients & keep a unique relationship with people which has attracted all classes of individuals to her. She is a perfect example of brains, creativity & beauty.